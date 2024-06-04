Left Menu

Tight Electoral Battles Create Surprises in Key Indian Constituencies

In at least 15 Lok Sabha seats, vote margins between top candidates were less than votes of third-place contenders by 6 pm. Key states involved are Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) often took the third slot. BJP and Congress showed varying trends in overall seat leads.

As vote counting continued into the evening, at least 15 Lok Sabha constituencies witnessed a surprising trend: the margin of votes between the leading candidates was often eclipsed by the votes secured by candidates in third place.

Notably, many of these nail-biting finishes came from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), not aligned with either the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the opposition INDIA bloc, found itself frequently in the third spot.

In Bihar, Independent candidates also put up a strong fight in Siwan and Karakat constituencies. Meanwhile, national trends showed BJP leading in numerous seats, indicating a significant but not overwhelming advantage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

