BJP and Congress Share Telangana Lok Sabha Spoils

On Tuesday, Telangana witnessed a dramatic turn in its political landscape as the ruling Congress and BJP secured eight seats each out of the total 17 in the Lok Sabha election results. This outcome has significantly weakened the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi successfully retained the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, defeating his nearest rival, BJP's K Madhavi Latha, by an impressive margin of over 3.38 lakh votes. The BJP candidates celebrated victories in key constituencies including Adilabad (ST), Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella, and Mahabubnagar.

Meanwhile, Congress nominees triumphed in Peddapalle (SC), Mahabubabad (ST), Warangal (SC), Bhongir, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC), and Zaheerabad. Notably, Congress candidate K Raghuveer won the Nalgonda LS seat with a substantial majority of 5,59,905 votes, defeating BJP's S Saidi Reddy. This election reinforces the shifting political dynamics in Telangana, particularly for the BRS, which had won nine of the 17 seats in 2019 but drew a blank this time.

