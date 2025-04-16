Jewellery Heist in Nagpur: Woman Arrested for Rs 19.4 Lakh Theft

In a swift operation, Nagpur police have apprehended a woman accused of pilfering Rs 19.4 lakh worth of jewellery from a businessman, as confirmed by an official source on Wednesday.

The breakthrough came when the Ganeshpeth police department managed to recover jewellery valued at Rs 13.5 lakh from the suspect. Nanaji Devgirkar, a gold merchant from Hinganghat in Wadhaw district, reported the theft to authorities. Devgirkar had taken a shared e-rickshaw from Badkas Chowk to Ganeshpeth, during which two women shared the ride but alighted before him. The loss was discovered only upon boarding a bus to Hinganghat.

Reacting swiftly, police pursued various leads leading them to a suspect, who later confessed to the crime. With a portion of the jewellery retrieved, the woman has been detained by authorities, providing a positive resolution to the case.

