Jewellery Heist in Nagpur: Woman Arrested for Rs 19.4 Lakh Theft
Police in Nagpur arrested a woman accused of stealing jewellery valued at Rs 19.4 lakh from businessman Nanaji Devgirkar. After a probe, the Ganeshpeth police recovered Rs 13.5 lakh of valuables from the woman, who was taken into custody after admitting the theft during a shared e-rickshaw ride.
In a swift operation, Nagpur police have apprehended a woman accused of pilfering Rs 19.4 lakh worth of jewellery from a businessman, as confirmed by an official source on Wednesday.
The breakthrough came when the Ganeshpeth police department managed to recover jewellery valued at Rs 13.5 lakh from the suspect. Nanaji Devgirkar, a gold merchant from Hinganghat in Wadhaw district, reported the theft to authorities. Devgirkar had taken a shared e-rickshaw from Badkas Chowk to Ganeshpeth, during which two women shared the ride but alighted before him. The loss was discovered only upon boarding a bus to Hinganghat.
Reacting swiftly, police pursued various leads leading them to a suspect, who later confessed to the crime. With a portion of the jewellery retrieved, the woman has been detained by authorities, providing a positive resolution to the case.
