RBI Launches Surveys to Assess Business Sentiments for 2025-26
The Reserve Bank has initiated surveys to evaluate business conditions for the initial quarter of 2025-26 and expectations for the following quarter, focusing on the services and infrastructure sectors. These surveys gather insights on demand, financial, employment, and price conditions from selected companies.
The Reserve Bank announced a new survey on Wednesday aimed at evaluating the business environment for the first quarter of 2025-26. This effort will focus on selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors, gathering data on their expectations for the upcoming quarter.
Officials will collect responses on a series of indicators, including demand conditions, financial situations, employment levels, and pricing trends. The goal is to generate insightful data that captures the business climate from various angles.
Also unveiled is the 110th round of the Quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey. Previously, 1,310 companies provided feedback. These surveys continue the tradition of robust economic assessment and planning, aiming to keep decision-makers informed about potential challenges and opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
