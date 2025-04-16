Left Menu

RBI Launches Surveys to Assess Business Sentiments for 2025-26

The Reserve Bank has initiated surveys to evaluate business conditions for the initial quarter of 2025-26 and expectations for the following quarter, focusing on the services and infrastructure sectors. These surveys gather insights on demand, financial, employment, and price conditions from selected companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:17 IST
RBI Launches Surveys to Assess Business Sentiments for 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank announced a new survey on Wednesday aimed at evaluating the business environment for the first quarter of 2025-26. This effort will focus on selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors, gathering data on their expectations for the upcoming quarter.

Officials will collect responses on a series of indicators, including demand conditions, financial situations, employment levels, and pricing trends. The goal is to generate insightful data that captures the business climate from various angles.

Also unveiled is the 110th round of the Quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey. Previously, 1,310 companies provided feedback. These surveys continue the tradition of robust economic assessment and planning, aiming to keep decision-makers informed about potential challenges and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025