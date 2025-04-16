Nationwide Congress Protests: ED Chargesheet Sparks Political Unrest

Congress party workers staged widespread protests against the central government after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed charges against party leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi regarding the National Herald case. The protests, headed by State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das, were reported in every state capital across India.

Bhakta Charan Das, speaking to ANI, claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses the ED and Income Tax Department as tools to intimidate opposition leaders and deflect attention from governing challenges. He suggested such tactics became more apparent with impending Bihar elections.

The ED's chargesheet filed on Tuesday involves additional Congress leaders such as Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey. The case is scheduled for arguments on April 25 in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)