Political Showdown: BJP Accuses Congress Amid National Herald Chargesheet

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Congress for its protests against the ED chargesheet in the National Herald case, labeling the party's actions as 'low-level politics'. Detained Congress leaders, accused of corruption, were charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as nationwide tensions flared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:14 IST
Political Showdown: BJP Accuses Congress Amid National Herald Chargesheet
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw has accused the Congress of engaging in 'low-level politics' following its nationwide protests against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Vaishnaw urged the party to take responsibility for what he termed as corruption.

The centre staged massive rallies on Wednesday, with Congress leaders decrying the charges as politically motivated. However, BJP officials like Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have stated that the National Herald investigation, which began during the Congress's tenure, is legitimate and not politically charged.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint against top Congress figures, naming Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case is slated for arguments in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court later this month, indicating a continued escalation of political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

