BJP Triumphs in Chhattisgarh with Sweeping Lok Sabha Victories

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a significant win on Tuesday, securing nine Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, including one seat previously held by the Congress, according to the Election Commission's data.

Among the noteworthy outcomes, Congress' sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant retained her Korba seat by defeating BJP's influential woman leader Saroj Pandey by 43,283 votes. Jyotsna Mahant is the spouse of Charandas Mahant, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

In the high-profile Raipur constituency, BJP's prominent leader and state minister Brijmohan Agrawal triumphed over Congress' Vikas Upadhyay with a record margin of 5,75,285 votes. Agrawal garnered 10,50,351 votes, while Upadhyay managed 4,75,066 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)