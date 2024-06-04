Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Chhattisgarh with Sweeping Lok Sabha Victories

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a major victory in Chhattisgarh by winning nine out of eleven Lok Sabha seats. Notable wins include Brijmohan Agrawal in Raipur and Santosh Pandey in Rajnandgaon. The Congress held onto only two seats despite strong competition.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:59 IST
BJP Triumphs in Chhattisgarh with Sweeping Lok Sabha Victories
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a significant win on Tuesday, securing nine Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, including one seat previously held by the Congress, according to the Election Commission's data.

Among the noteworthy outcomes, Congress' sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant retained her Korba seat by defeating BJP's influential woman leader Saroj Pandey by 43,283 votes. Jyotsna Mahant is the spouse of Charandas Mahant, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

In the high-profile Raipur constituency, BJP's prominent leader and state minister Brijmohan Agrawal triumphed over Congress' Vikas Upadhyay with a record margin of 5,75,285 votes. Agrawal garnered 10,50,351 votes, while Upadhyay managed 4,75,066 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024