BJP Triumphs in Chhattisgarh with Sweeping Lok Sabha Victories
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a major victory in Chhattisgarh by winning nine out of eleven Lok Sabha seats. Notable wins include Brijmohan Agrawal in Raipur and Santosh Pandey in Rajnandgaon. The Congress held onto only two seats despite strong competition.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a significant win on Tuesday, securing nine Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, including one seat previously held by the Congress, according to the Election Commission's data.
Among the noteworthy outcomes, Congress' sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant retained her Korba seat by defeating BJP's influential woman leader Saroj Pandey by 43,283 votes. Jyotsna Mahant is the spouse of Charandas Mahant, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.
In the high-profile Raipur constituency, BJP's prominent leader and state minister Brijmohan Agrawal triumphed over Congress' Vikas Upadhyay with a record margin of 5,75,285 votes. Agrawal garnered 10,50,351 votes, while Upadhyay managed 4,75,066 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Predicts Power Shift: Congress Gaining Ground
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
"Nafrat failao, danga karao": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Congress
Telangana Farmers' Fury: Opposition Slams Congress Over Broken Promises
They don't have time to visit Ram temple, but ample time to visit a convicted person's house and cook food: PM attacks Congress, RJD.