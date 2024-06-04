BJP Triumphs in Chhattisgarh: Decisive Wins Signal Stronghold

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a decisive victory in Chhattisgarh, winning four Lok Sabha seats and leading in six additional constituencies, according to the latest election trends and results.

The Congress is leading in only one seat, Korba, where its sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant holds a narrow edge against BJP's Saroj Pandey.

In Durg, BJP's incumbent MP Vijay Baghel triumphed over Congress's Rajendra Sahu by an impressive margin of 4,38,226 votes, while Chintamani Maharaj of the BJP won the Surguja constituency by 64,822 votes against Congress's Shashi Singh.

A significant upset took place in Bastar, where BJP's Mahesh Kashyap defeated Congress's Kawasi Lakhma by 55,245 votes. Furthermore, Kamlesh Jangde of the BJP won the SC-reserved Janjgir-Champa seat by a margin of 60,000 votes against Congress's Shivkumar Dahariya.

BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal is leading by more than 5 lakh votes in Raipur over his Congress rival. The party also leads in five other constituencies: Bilaspur, Raigarh (ST), Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker (ST), showing a robust political presence in the state.

In addition to the recent wins, the BJP had claimed nine Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections, with the Congress managing just two seats.

