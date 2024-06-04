Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Chhattisgarh: Decisive Wins Signal Stronghold

The BJP secured four Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh and maintained leads in six other constituencies, demonstrating its political strength. The Congress only led in one seat, Korba, with Jyotsna Mahant ahead. Significant victories for BJP included seats in Durg, Surguja, Bastar, and Janjgir-Champa.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:15 IST
BJP Triumphs in Chhattisgarh: Decisive Wins Signal Stronghold
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a decisive victory in Chhattisgarh, winning four Lok Sabha seats and leading in six additional constituencies, according to the latest election trends and results.

The Congress is leading in only one seat, Korba, where its sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant holds a narrow edge against BJP's Saroj Pandey.

In Durg, BJP's incumbent MP Vijay Baghel triumphed over Congress's Rajendra Sahu by an impressive margin of 4,38,226 votes, while Chintamani Maharaj of the BJP won the Surguja constituency by 64,822 votes against Congress's Shashi Singh.

A significant upset took place in Bastar, where BJP's Mahesh Kashyap defeated Congress's Kawasi Lakhma by 55,245 votes. Furthermore, Kamlesh Jangde of the BJP won the SC-reserved Janjgir-Champa seat by a margin of 60,000 votes against Congress's Shivkumar Dahariya.

BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal is leading by more than 5 lakh votes in Raipur over his Congress rival. The party also leads in five other constituencies: Bilaspur, Raigarh (ST), Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker (ST), showing a robust political presence in the state.

In addition to the recent wins, the BJP had claimed nine Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections, with the Congress managing just two seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024