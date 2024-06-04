Left Menu

Coalition Comeback: 2024 Elections Redraw Political Landscape

The 2024 general elections highlighted a resurgence in coalition politics, with the NDA and the INDIA bloc dominating. Non-aligned parties like BSP, BRS, BJD, and YSR Congress Party faced significant losses. The BJP emerged as the largest party but fell short of a majority, while the INDIA bloc made substantial gains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:31 IST
The 2024 general elections marked a significant shift in India's political dynamics as coalition politics took center stage once again. The contest was primarily between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc, sidelining many non-aligned parties. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, it failed to secure a clear majority.

Non-aligned parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, and YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh experienced major electoral setbacks. For instance, the BSP fielded the highest number of candidates but failed to win a single seat, receiving only 2.05% of the vote share.

In stark contrast to 2019, the BJP's tally fell dramatically from 303 to 240 seats, signifying the resurgence of coalition politics. The opposition INDIA alliance, including the Congress, made significant inroads, gaining traction in states like Rajasthan and Haryana. With the INDIA bloc winning or leading in over 200 seats, the landscape of Indian politics appeared to be redrawn.

