Kalpana Soren: The Lioness Leading JMM Against Tyrannical BJP

Kalpana Soren, wife of the detained ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is redefining leadership within Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Thrust into the political arena after her husband's January 31 arrest over money laundering allegations, she has fervently accused the BJP of oppressing the opposition INDIA bloc.

Since entering the fray, Soren has led JMM through the Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing that tribal communities are inherently resistant to bowing down to tyrannical forces. Her victory in the Gandey bypoll, by a margin of 27,149 votes, is a testament to her growing influence and the INDIA bloc's unity.

Her rise was marked by pivotal moments, such as her fiery rhetoric at the 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally and relentless campaigning for the JMM-led alliance. Soren aims to continue battling against perceived injustices, vowing to follow her husband's uncompromising stance against BJP pressure tactics.

