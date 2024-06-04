BJP's Yogendra Chandoliya Shatters Records in North West Delhi

In a stunning electoral performance, Yogendra Chandoliya of the BJP trounced Congress' Udit Raj by a staggering 2.90 lakh votes in the North West Delhi seat. This victory marks the largest margin of triumph for any candidate in the capital's history of Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's Chandoliya recorded a victory margin of 2,90,849 votes, contributing to the party's continued sweep of all seven Delhi seats, which began in 2014 and persisted through the 2019 general elections. In the 2024 elections, the united opposition comprised of Congress and AAP split the seats in a strategic seat-sharing arrangement.

The BJP's third consecutive clean sweep in Delhi fortifies their stronghold in the national capital, underlining their unparalleled political clout as Chandoliya's landslide win sets a new precedent in electoral politics in the region.

