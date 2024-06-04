Left Menu

BJP's Yogendra Chandoliya Shatters Records in North West Delhi

Yogendra Chandoliya of the BJP secured an unprecedented victory in North West Delhi by defeating Congress' Udit Raj by 2.90 lakh votes. This marked the largest margin of victory in the capital's Lok Sabha elections, further solidifying BJP's dominance in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:53 IST
BJP's Yogendra Chandoliya Shatters Records in North West Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning electoral performance, Yogendra Chandoliya of the BJP trounced Congress' Udit Raj by a staggering 2.90 lakh votes in the North West Delhi seat. This victory marks the largest margin of triumph for any candidate in the capital's history of Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's Chandoliya recorded a victory margin of 2,90,849 votes, contributing to the party's continued sweep of all seven Delhi seats, which began in 2014 and persisted through the 2019 general elections. In the 2024 elections, the united opposition comprised of Congress and AAP split the seats in a strategic seat-sharing arrangement.

The BJP's third consecutive clean sweep in Delhi fortifies their stronghold in the national capital, underlining their unparalleled political clout as Chandoliya's landslide win sets a new precedent in electoral politics in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024