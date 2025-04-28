Left Menu

Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticizes Shashi Tharoor Over Intelligence Remarks

Congress leader Udit Raj criticizes colleague Shashi Tharoor's comments on intelligence failures, urging him to question Prime Minister Modi's actions against Pakistan. Raj highlights past incidents, BJP's criticisms, and contrasts Congress and BJP's responses to security challenges. He questions Tharoor's support for Modi's recent U.S. visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:31 IST
Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticizes Shashi Tharoor Over Intelligence Remarks
Udit Raj
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political exchange, Congress leader Udit Raj voiced strong criticism against his party colleague, Shashi Tharoor, over recent remarks concerning foolproof intelligence. Tharoor's comments were perceived as offering leniency to the current government regarding intelligence failures, an assertion Raj found problematic.

Udit Raj challenged Tharoor's stance, questioning why Tharoor, as a Congressman, refrains from pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on promises regarding Pakistan. He cited past incidents, like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to highlight what he sees as inconsistencies in Tharoor's approach compared to the BJP during times of crisis.

The dialogue touches on broader themes, with Raj referencing Modi's recent international diplomacy and internal security narratives. He calls for greater accountability from the ruling BJP, urging Tharoor to align with Congress values rather than defending adversarial political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025