Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticizes Shashi Tharoor Over Intelligence Remarks
Congress leader Udit Raj criticizes colleague Shashi Tharoor's comments on intelligence failures, urging him to question Prime Minister Modi's actions against Pakistan. Raj highlights past incidents, BJP's criticisms, and contrasts Congress and BJP's responses to security challenges. He questions Tharoor's support for Modi's recent U.S. visit.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political exchange, Congress leader Udit Raj voiced strong criticism against his party colleague, Shashi Tharoor, over recent remarks concerning foolproof intelligence. Tharoor's comments were perceived as offering leniency to the current government regarding intelligence failures, an assertion Raj found problematic.
Udit Raj challenged Tharoor's stance, questioning why Tharoor, as a Congressman, refrains from pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on promises regarding Pakistan. He cited past incidents, like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to highlight what he sees as inconsistencies in Tharoor's approach compared to the BJP during times of crisis.
The dialogue touches on broader themes, with Raj referencing Modi's recent international diplomacy and internal security narratives. He calls for greater accountability from the ruling BJP, urging Tharoor to align with Congress values rather than defending adversarial political narratives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udit Raj
- Shashi Tharoor
- Modi
- Pakistan
- BJP
- Congress
- intelligence
- terrorism
- politics
- criticism
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Transparency: Calls for CAG Audit on Fuel Excise Duty Hikes
BJP MP Demands AFSPA in Bengal's Border Districts Amid Rising Tensions
Kapil Sibal Accuses Government of Using ED to Suppress Congress
AIADMK-BJP Alliance: A Promising Coalition Against DMK?
Manipur Congress Challenges Waqf Amendment Act Amid Ethnic Tensions