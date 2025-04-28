Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticizes Shashi Tharoor Over Intelligence Remarks

In a sharp political exchange, Congress leader Udit Raj voiced strong criticism against his party colleague, Shashi Tharoor, over recent remarks concerning foolproof intelligence. Tharoor's comments were perceived as offering leniency to the current government regarding intelligence failures, an assertion Raj found problematic.

Udit Raj challenged Tharoor's stance, questioning why Tharoor, as a Congressman, refrains from pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on promises regarding Pakistan. He cited past incidents, like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to highlight what he sees as inconsistencies in Tharoor's approach compared to the BJP during times of crisis.

The dialogue touches on broader themes, with Raj referencing Modi's recent international diplomacy and internal security narratives. He calls for greater accountability from the ruling BJP, urging Tharoor to align with Congress values rather than defending adversarial political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)