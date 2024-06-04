Left Menu

BJP Faces Setbacks with Union Ministers' Defeats in West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls

Two BJP Union ministers, Nisith Pramanik and Subhas Sarkar, faced defeat in West Bengal's Lok Sabha polls, while Shantanu Thakur emerged victorious. Pramanik and Sarkar were defeated by Trinamool Congress candidates, As per the Election Commission data, Thakur won by a margin of 73,693 votes.

In a significant setback for the BJP, two Union ministers from West Bengal were defeated in the Lok Sabha elections, according to data released by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

While Shantanu Thakur secured a win, fellow ministers Nisith Pramanik and Subhas Sarkar lost their seats to Trinamool Congress candidates.

Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, won by a margin of 73,693 votes against Trinamool's Biswajit Das. However, Subhas Sarkar, the Union Minister of State for Education, lost to Arup Chakraborty by 32,778 votes, and Nisith Pramanik, the Union Minister of State for Home, was defeated by Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia by 39,250 votes in Coochbehar.

