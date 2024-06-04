'Creating new history in political journey...': V Muraleedharan on BJP's Lok Sabha debut in Kerala

After the BJP's Lok Sabha debut in Kerala, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said on Tuesday that this marks the beginning of a new political chapter being scripted in the state. BJP's Suresh Gopi won Kerala's Thrissur constituency, making him the first-ever BJP MP from Kerala.

Muraleedharan said, "For the first time in the history of Kerala, BJP and NDA have created history by getting an MP elected from the Parliamentary constituency. Suresh Gopi's victory is not just a seat in the Parliament; it is creating a new history in the political journey of the seat." "This is the beginning of a new political chapter that is being scripted in Kerala. In the coming days, people (of Kerala) will realize the welfare schemes of PM and support him in a larger way," he said.

Muraleedharan, who contested from the Attingal Lok Sabha seat, however, lost to Congress candidate Adoor Prakash. Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi said he is "ecstatic" about the BJP breaching the bastion in Kerala, according to trends announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday in the counting of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the ECI data, Suresh Gopi won with a margin of 74,686 votes against CPI's Sunil Kumar and Congress' K Muraleedharan. "What was very impossible became gloriously possible," the BJP candidate Gopi said. He contested the seat for the second time after losing in the last general elections in 2019.

He said he "bowed down to" the "truly secular voters" of Thrissur, adding that there were attempts to "corrupt" the voters' minds away from the BJP, but the Gods "led them in the correct path." "Attempts were made to mislead the voters, but God led them on the correct path to accept my party through me...even if some of you feel that this is a miracle, this miracle was imminent...The victory is due to people's blessings. I bow down to the truly secular voters of Thrissur who made this victory possible," he added. (ANI)

