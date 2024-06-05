Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections, Defeating Congress Heavyweights

In a major political shift, BJP secured 10 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, defeating Congress, including three sitting MLAs and two former state ministers. Key losses for Congress included Bhupesh Baghel, who lost in Rajnandgaon, and influential tribal leader Kawasi Lakhma in Bastar.

In a significant turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections, clinching 10 out of 11 seats. The results, declared on Tuesday, marked a severe setback for the Congress party, which had fielded three sitting MLAs and two former heavyweight state ministers.

Among the most notable defeats, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was bested by BJP's incumbent MP Santosh Pandey in the Rajnandgaon constituency by a margin of 44,411 votes. Additionally, the Congress's influential tribal leader and former state minister Kawasi Lakhma lost to BJP's Mahesh Kashyap in Bastar by 55,245 votes—a seat Congress had previously secured in 2019.

In other key contests, BJP candidates decisively won in Bilaspur, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa. In Bilaspur, Congress's Devendra Yadav lost by a staggering 1,64,558 votes to BJP's Tokhan Sahu. Meanwhile, BJP's Rupkumari Chaudhary claimed Mahasamund LS seat by a margin of 1,45,456 votes against Congress's Tamradhwaj Sahu. In the SC-reserved Janjgir-Champa seat, Kamlesh Jangde of BJP defeated Shivkumar Dahariya by 60,000 votes.

