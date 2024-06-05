Left Menu

Manish Tewari's Victory: A Triumph for Justice and Democracy in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari of Congress defeated BJP's Sanjay Tandon to win Chandigarh's lone Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,504 votes. Tewari, expressing gratitude, hailed his victory as a triumph for justice, peace, and stability. The Congress leader pledged to work towards a progressive future for Chandigarh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:26 IST
In a fiercely contested battle, Manish Tewari of the Congress emerged victorious against the BJP's Sanjay Tandon to secure Chandigarh's lone Lok Sabha seat. Despite a narrow margin of just 2,504 votes, data from the Election Commission confirmed Tewari's triumph.

The former Union minister attributed his win to the values of justice, peace, and stability prevailing over divisive politics. Tewari expressed deep gratitude to the people of Chandigarh, promising a bright, progressive future under his leadership.

Allegations of delays in final result announcement arose as Tewari's lead became apparent early in the counting process. The senior Congress leader, who campaigned vigorously alongside an alliance with AAP, faced accusations of being a "constituency hopper" but defended his connection to Chandigarh staunchly.

