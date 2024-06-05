Left Menu

Congress Clinches Puducherry Lok Sabha Win Again

The Congress retained its lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry with incumbent MP Vaithilingam defeating BJP candidate and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam by a margin of 1.36 lakh votes. Vaithilingam garnered 4.26 lakh votes, while Namassivayam secured 2.89 lakh votes.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:39 IST
The Congress has successfully retained its sole Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry, with incumbent MP Vaithilingam emerging victorious in a tightly contested race.

Vaithilingam defeated BJP candidate and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam by a significant margin of 1.36 lakh votes, securing a total of 4.26 lakh votes compared to Namassivayam's 2.89 lakh votes.

Returning Officer A Kulothungan officially declared Vaithilingam the winner and presented him with the certificate of election.

