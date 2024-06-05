Congress Clinches Puducherry Lok Sabha Win Again
The Congress retained its lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry with incumbent MP Vaithilingam defeating BJP candidate and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam by a margin of 1.36 lakh votes. Vaithilingam garnered 4.26 lakh votes, while Namassivayam secured 2.89 lakh votes.
The Congress has successfully retained its sole Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry, with incumbent MP Vaithilingam emerging victorious in a tightly contested race.
Vaithilingam defeated BJP candidate and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam by a significant margin of 1.36 lakh votes, securing a total of 4.26 lakh votes compared to Namassivayam's 2.89 lakh votes.
Returning Officer A Kulothungan officially declared Vaithilingam the winner and presented him with the certificate of election.
