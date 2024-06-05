Left Menu

Muslim Candidates Secure Landmark Victories in Lok Sabha Elections

At least 15 Muslim candidates achieved remarkable victories in the recent Lok Sabha elections, including notable wins by Yusuf Pathan and Imran Masood. A total of 78 Muslims contested, marking a significant drop from the previous elections. Highlights include wins by Afzal Ansari, Asaduddin Owaisi, and new entrants like Iqra Choudhary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 01:46 IST
Muslim Candidates Secure Landmark Victories in Lok Sabha Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic turn of events, at least 15 Muslim candidates have emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections across India. This remarkable win includes the TMC nominee and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who triumphed over Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur.

This election year saw a total of 78 Muslims running for Lok Sabha seats, a decrease from the 115 candidates in the previous polls. Nonetheless, significant victories were recorded, including Congress candidate Imran Masood from Saharanpur, who won by a margin of 64,542 votes.

Other notable victories include that of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who retained his Hyderabad seat with a margin of 3,38,087 votes, and Independent candidate Mohammad Haneefa, who won the Ladakh seat by 27,862 votes. Newcomers like Iqra Choudhary also marked their presence by winning key constituencies like Kairana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024