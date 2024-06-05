Muslim Candidates Secure Landmark Victories in Lok Sabha Elections

In a historic turn of events, at least 15 Muslim candidates have emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections across India. This remarkable win includes the TMC nominee and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who triumphed over Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur.

This election year saw a total of 78 Muslims running for Lok Sabha seats, a decrease from the 115 candidates in the previous polls. Nonetheless, significant victories were recorded, including Congress candidate Imran Masood from Saharanpur, who won by a margin of 64,542 votes.

Other notable victories include that of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who retained his Hyderabad seat with a margin of 3,38,087 votes, and Independent candidate Mohammad Haneefa, who won the Ladakh seat by 27,862 votes. Newcomers like Iqra Choudhary also marked their presence by winning key constituencies like Kairana.

