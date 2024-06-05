Left Menu

Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma Stuns Smriti Irani; Major Electoral Upsets Across India

Kishori Lal Sharma of Congress defeated BJP's Smriti Irani by over 1.5 lakh votes in Amethi. Significant victories were also seen in Baharampur with Yusuf Pathan, and UP's seats of Kheri and Sultanpur. BJP faced notable defeats yet emerged as the largest party with 240 seats.

In a stunning political outcome, Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma has defeated BJP influence and Union Minister Smriti Irani by a sweeping margin of over 1.5 lakh votes in Amethi. Irani, previously hailed as a giant slayer for her 2019 win against Rahul Gandhi, faced a rare turnaround.

Meanwhile, first-time contender Yusuf Pathan of the Trinamool Congress secured a decisive victory over veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur, West Bengal. Pathan's win further cements new political dynamics in key regions.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma Madhur caused an upset by defeating incumbent two-time BJP MP Ajay Kumar Teni in Kheri by 34,329 votes. Also noteworthy was SP candidate Rambhual Nishad's win over senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur by 43,174 votes.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu's political landscape saw BJP's state president Annamalai Kuppusamy lose to DMK's Ganapathy Rajkumar P in Coimbatore by 1,18,068 votes. The BJP, despite significant defeats, emerged as the largest party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 240 seats, though it falls short of their previous 303-seat victory.

