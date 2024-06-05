Left Menu

Modi's Third Term: India's Economic Fundamentals Stay Strong

India's economic fundamentals remain robust according to Nomura, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi secures a third term. The BJP-led alliance's victory ensures ongoing reforms despite political challenges, with a focus on digitalisation, infrastructure, and governance. Analysts foresee stable economic policies with possible adjustments in spending priorities.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 05-06-2024 06:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 06:28 IST
Modi's Third Term: India's Economic Fundamentals Stay Strong
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Singapore

India's economic fundamentals remain robust, according to investment bank Nomura. This assessment follows the country's general election results, which paved the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive term.

Modi, leading the BJP-backed National Democratic Alliance (NDA), achieved a majority in the Lok Sabha despite losses in some key states. Out of 543 constituencies, the BJP won 240 seats, while Congress secured 99.

Nomura believes that India's economic reforms will continue unabated. "Reforms in India have generally survived the test of politics," the bank stated, anticipating that the new government will maintain the pace of governance and administrative changes.

In the near term, uncertainty remains high, but the focus is on forming the new government. News reports suggest that the swearing-in ceremony could take place on June 9. The first 125 days of Modi's third term are likely to concentrate on digitalisation, infrastructure, industrialisation, and governance-related reforms.

Spending adjustments may occur, directed more towards revenue expenditures rather than capital expenditures. Analysts expect the interim budget target of 5.1% of GDP to be adhered to, barring any necessary political moves towards reflationary policies.

Overall, Nomura forecasts continuity in supply-side reforms while acknowledging challenges in factor market reforms, with minimal impact on monetary policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024