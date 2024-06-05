Bharat Adivasi Party's Meteoric Rise in Rajasthan

The recent elections have illuminated the ascent of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) in Rajasthan's tribal regions, with the party debuting in the Lok Sabha and clinching the Bagidora assembly by-election.

Rajkumar Roat, the BAP MLA from the Chaurasi seat, achieved a significant win in the Banswara-Dungarpur Lok Sabha constituency, defeating BJP candidate Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya by a staggering 2.47 lakh votes. Roat's victory underscores the party's growing influence among tribal voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Banswara before the elections, had controversially suggested that a Congress win would lead to wealth redistribution favoring Muslims, invoking former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that minorities had first claim on India's resources.

Modi stirred further controversy by stating that the 'urban-naxal mindset' of Congress would go to any length, even taking away women's 'Mangalsutra'.

The BAP's presence in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly election was significant, winning three seats and showcasing its potential to shape regional politics. The party originated from the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founded by Chhotubhai Vasava in Gujarat in 2017. Roat and Ramprasad Dindor split from the BTP to form the BAP in September 2023.

BAP candidate Jaikrishn Patel's overwhelming victory in the Bagidora assembly by-election, with a margin of 51,434 votes, further cements the party's influence in Rajasthan's political arena.

According to the Election Commission, Patel garnered 1,22,573 votes, while BJP's Subhash Tambolia received 71,139 votes. The Congress backed the BAP in this race.

The Bagidora seat became vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Malviya resigned, switched to BJP, and contested the Lok Sabha election from Banswara.

The BAP's rise signifies the increasing political mobilization and ambitions of Rajasthan's tribal communities, culminating in four BAP MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly.

In the current state Assembly, the BJP holds 115 seats, Congress 69, Bahujan Samaj Party two, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal one each. Additionally, there are eight independent MLAs.

