"Koi dikkat nahi hai": Jharkhand CM on Nitish Kumar joining INDIA bloc

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said on Wednesday that there hasn't been a discussion on bringing Nitish Kumar to the INDIA bloc to form the government at the Centre yet. Soren also hinted that there is no problem if Nitish comes back to the INDIA bloc.

When asked if there have been any efforts from his side to bring Bihar CM into the INDIA bloc, Soren said, "It has not been done by us. If someone else has done it, I don't know. 'Rajneeti mein samay-samay par milna hota hai. Koi dikkat nahi hai' (In politics we have to meet from time to time. There is no problem). There hasn't even been a discussion as of yet." INDIA bloc leaders will hold a meeting today at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss the formation of the central government.

Nitish Kumar also arrived in Delhi to attend the NDA meeting. "Sarkar toh ab banegi hi (the government will be formed)," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP failed to secure the majority on its own like in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections and needs the support of other parties in NDA, primarily -- JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Both Naidu and Nitish have affirmed their support for the NDA government.

However, speculations are rife that the INDIA bloc is trying to woo some of the NDA allies to spring a surprise. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, defying all predictions and posing stiff competition to NDA (292).

In Bihar, the BJP-led NDA delivered a fine performance, winning 29 out of the 40 seats. BJP and JDU won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress won four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

