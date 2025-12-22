Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Impact on MGNREGA Amid Rising Economic Concerns

Akhilesh Yadav, a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government on Monday, accusing it of failing to control the escalating issues of hatred, inflation, unemployment, and corruption. He raised concerns over the survival of MGNREGA under these challenging conditions.

Yadav utilized the social media platform X to amplify his claims, sharing an infographic that detailed the deletion of MGNREGA cards in six states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party leader voiced his disapproval of the VB-G Ram G Bill, predicting a fiscal strain on state governments.

In comments to news agency ANI, Yadav critiqued the 60:40 fund-sharing arrangement of the new legislation, suggesting it could spark tensions between central and state governments. He also criticized the renaming of MGNREGA, suggesting it mirrors past actions by the Uttar Pradesh administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)