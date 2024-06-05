Fadnavis' Resignation Drama: Congress and NCP Calls Bluff
The Congress dismissed Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' resignation offer as 'drama,' criticizing his unconstitutional governance. NCP leaders claimed his resignation aimed to unsettle allies. Amid a poor BJP performance in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis took full responsibility and sought to focus on upcoming assembly polls.
The Congress has labeled Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' offer to resign following the BJP's electoral setback as mere 'drama.' They criticized Fadnavis for operating an 'unconstitutional government' and manipulating party symbols post-alliance splits.
NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase alleged Fadnavis' resignation proposal intended to force Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar to step down, accusing him of failing to secure their vote transfer. The BJP's efforts to politically undermine Sharad Pawar have clearly backfired, Tapase asserted.
Congress Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar praised Fadnavis' leadership but attributed Congress' Lok Sabha successes to the current government's misdeeds, suggesting Fadnavis should remain in office to ensure continued performance benefits. Meanwhile, Fadnavis emphasized taking full responsibility for the BJP's dismal show and sought party permission to focus on the forthcoming assembly polls.
