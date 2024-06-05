BJP Shatters Records: Amit Shah and CR Paatil Secure Historic Wins in Gujarat

The 2023 Lok Sabha elections have marked a historic milestone for the BJP in Gujarat. At least 13 candidates secured victories with margins exceeding 3 lakh votes, while two sitting MPs shattered records by winning over 7 lakh votes.

Notably, incumbent MPs CR Paatil and Amit Shah emerged triumphant with unprecedented leads from the Navsari and Gandhinagar constituencies, respectively. This year's performance surpasses that of the 2019 elections, where although the BJP dominated all 26 constituencies, no candidate crossed the 7 lakh vote margin.

Altogether, the BJP claimed victory in 25 constituencies in Gujarat, narrowly missing an uncontested sweep due to the Congress securing the Banaskantha constituency. High margins were noted in various constituencies, with CR Paatil achieving a record 7.73 lakh victory margin in Navsari, outpacing Amit Shah's 7.44 lakh margin in Gandhinagar. Other notable wins included Hemang Joshi and Rajpalsinh Jadav from Vadodara and Panchmahal with margins over 5 lakh votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)