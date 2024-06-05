Historic Win for INDIA Bloc in Tamil Nadu: A Strike Against Autocracy

In a decisive electoral triumph, the INDIA bloc, under Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership, has swept all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This unprecedented victory is seen as a pivotal moment in the fight against autocracy and a reaffirmation of democratic principles.

Stalin emphasized that the win showcases the public's rejection of communal politics and their desire for a government committed to social justice. He noted that this success story began with a well-orchestrated campaign that underscored the party's commitment to welfare and unity among allies.

The DMK chief's letter of thanks to party workers highlighted the hard work and unity that fueled this historic victory. Stalin's strategy included a clear ideological stance against the BJP's politics, resonating deeply with the electorate and ensuring that 'communal forces' were decisively defeated.

