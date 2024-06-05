Congress Resurgence in Kalyana-Karnataka: Kharge's Leadership Triumphs

The Congress Party made a remarkable comeback by winning five crucial Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka's Kalyana-Karnataka region. This victory has notably boosted AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from this area. The BJP, which had previously swept the region in 2019, faced significant losses.

Key constituencies like Bidar, Gulbarga, Raichur, Koppal, and Bellary saw Congress victories, reversing a trend of BJP dominance. Kharge himself did not run due to his national commitments but played a pivotal role in uniting party factions and mobilizing support.

This triumph is seen as a testament to Kharge's influence and dedication to the region, spotlighting his efforts in enacting Article 371(J) for the development of backward districts. The results reflect a broader sentiment of renewed faith in Congress initiatives and leadership in Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)