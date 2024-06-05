Left Menu

Congress Resurgence in Kalyana-Karnataka: Kharge's Leadership Triumphs

The Congress Party regained five key Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka's Kalyana-Karnataka region, marking a significant victory for AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. This resurgence is attributed to Kharge's robust campaign efforts, strategic leadership, and reconciliation of party factions, which bolstered unity amongst Congress leaders and voters.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:23 IST
Congress Resurgence in Kalyana-Karnataka: Kharge's Leadership Triumphs
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party made a remarkable comeback by winning five crucial Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka's Kalyana-Karnataka region. This victory has notably boosted AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from this area. The BJP, which had previously swept the region in 2019, faced significant losses.

Key constituencies like Bidar, Gulbarga, Raichur, Koppal, and Bellary saw Congress victories, reversing a trend of BJP dominance. Kharge himself did not run due to his national commitments but played a pivotal role in uniting party factions and mobilizing support.

This triumph is seen as a testament to Kharge's influence and dedication to the region, spotlighting his efforts in enacting Article 371(J) for the development of backward districts. The results reflect a broader sentiment of renewed faith in Congress initiatives and leadership in Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024