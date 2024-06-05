Left Menu

Odisha Awaits New BJP Chief Minister as Speculations Surge

Amid speculations on who will be the next Chief Minister of Odisha, state BJP president Manmohan Samal announced that the party's parliamentary board will decide within days. PM Narendra Modi indicated that the new CM, chosen based on cultural criteria, will take oath on June 10. The BJP aims to replace the existing healthcare scheme with Ayushman Bharat and has promised to uphold Odia pride.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing speculations over the identity of Odisha's next Chief Minister, state BJP president Manmohan Samal confirmed on Wednesday that the party's parliamentary board will decide within the next one or two days.

In a statement to reporters, Samal recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally proclamation in Berhampur, where Modi stated that the new BJP chief minister would be sworn in on June 10.

Samal stressed that the CM candidate will adhere to criteria set by the PM, promising an Odia leader committed to upholding the state's culture and traditions. He reassured that BJP's campaign commitments would be honored, emphasizing the election fight for Odia pride and tradition. Samal highlighted public dissatisfaction with the 'corrupt' BJD government, suggesting that the new regime would implement the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme in place of BJD's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

Celebrating their electoral victory, BJP, which won 74 out of 147 assembly seats, intends to replace the long-standing BJD government. Speculations continue around potential CM candidates, including Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other notable BJP leaders.

