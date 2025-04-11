Earlier there was lack of health facilities in Purvanchal but today Kashi is becoming health capital: PM Modi.
PTI | Varansi | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Earlier there was lack of health facilities in Purvanchal but today Kashi is becoming health capital: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Links Faith and Infrastructure in Driving Economic Growth
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Nagpur: Honoring RSS Founders
Hurriyat Affiliates Embrace New Era Under PM Modi
Faith as Catalyst for Growth: UP's Transformative Infrastructure Vision
PM Modi to Visit RSS Founder's Memorial and Lay Foundation Stone in Nagpur