Devendra Fadnavis Offers to Quit as Deputy CM Following BJP's Maharashtra Setback

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced his willingness to step down from his governmental role to dedicate himself fully to the BJP party's efforts in the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. This decision comes after the BJP's Lok Sabha seats in the state reduced from 23 to 9.

"I take full responsibility for the result in Maharashtra. I am requesting the party leadership to relieve me from the responsibility in the government so that I can work full time for the party in upcoming assembly elections," Fadnavis stated during a press conference.

The assembly elections in the state are scheduled in less than six months. Senior BJP leaders, including state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, convened a review meeting to analyze the party's performance and discuss future strategies.

