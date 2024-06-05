UN Agencies Criticize Biden's New Asylum Restrictions at US-Mexico Border

The UN's migration and refugee agencies have raised serious concerns regarding President Joe Biden's plans to enact significant new asylum restrictions in the United States. The agencies emphasized that the right to asylum is fundamental and urged the Biden administration to reconsider its approach.

On Tuesday, President Biden laid out plans to impose immediate restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border. This move is aimed at neutralizing immigration as a political issue ahead of the upcoming November elections. The restrictions would prevent asylum grants when the southern border with Mexico is considered overwhelmed.

UNHCR voiced that the new measures would largely restrict access to asylum for many individuals needing international protection. "Any person who claims to have a well-founded fear of persecution must have access to safe territory and have their claim assessed before facing deportation," the agency stated. Senior administration officials indicated that the new policy would be activated when daily border encounters hit 2,500, a number already exceeded.

