Left Menu

UN Agencies Criticize Biden's New Asylum Restrictions at US-Mexico Border

The UN's migration and refugee agencies expressed grave concerns over President Joe Biden's recent plans to impose stringent asylum restrictions at the US-Mexico border. The new measures, set to go into effect immediately, are seen as undermining the fundamental right to seek asylum, especially for those fleeing persecution.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:08 IST
UN Agencies Criticize Biden's New Asylum Restrictions at US-Mexico Border
Biden
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The UN's migration and refugee agencies have raised serious concerns regarding President Joe Biden's plans to enact significant new asylum restrictions in the United States. The agencies emphasized that the right to asylum is fundamental and urged the Biden administration to reconsider its approach.

On Tuesday, President Biden laid out plans to impose immediate restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border. This move is aimed at neutralizing immigration as a political issue ahead of the upcoming November elections. The restrictions would prevent asylum grants when the southern border with Mexico is considered overwhelmed.

UNHCR voiced that the new measures would largely restrict access to asylum for many individuals needing international protection. "Any person who claims to have a well-founded fear of persecution must have access to safe territory and have their claim assessed before facing deportation," the agency stated. Senior administration officials indicated that the new policy would be activated when daily border encounters hit 2,500, a number already exceeded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024