China Congratulates PM Modi: Hope for Reviving Bilateral Ties

China extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday following the BJP-led NDA coalition's victory in the general election. The congratulatory message came with a call for both nations to 'look to the future' to improve bilateral relations that have been strained since the Galwan Valley incident four years ago.

The official results announced on Tuesday confirmed Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 of the 543 seats, leading the NDA coalition comfortably past the majority mark of 272 seats. Relations between India and China soured primarily due to the eastern Ladakh border standoff that erupted in May 2020.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted the importance of 'a healthy and stable' China-India relationship, citing it as beneficial for regional peace and development. Despite the ongoing military standoff, Mao stressed the need for continuous efforts from both sides to resolve issues and advance bilateral ties.

