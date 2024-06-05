Left Menu

China Congratulates PM Modi: Hope for Reviving Bilateral Ties

China congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory, expressing a desire to rejuvenate India-China relations, which have been strained since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized shared interests and cooperation for regional peace and development, as both nations look to future dialogues for resolution.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:15 IST
China Congratulates PM Modi: Hope for Reviving Bilateral Ties
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • China

China extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday following the BJP-led NDA coalition's victory in the general election. The congratulatory message came with a call for both nations to 'look to the future' to improve bilateral relations that have been strained since the Galwan Valley incident four years ago.

The official results announced on Tuesday confirmed Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 of the 543 seats, leading the NDA coalition comfortably past the majority mark of 272 seats. Relations between India and China soured primarily due to the eastern Ladakh border standoff that erupted in May 2020.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted the importance of 'a healthy and stable' China-India relationship, citing it as beneficial for regional peace and development. Despite the ongoing military standoff, Mao stressed the need for continuous efforts from both sides to resolve issues and advance bilateral ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024