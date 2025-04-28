Pilgrimage Resumes: Kailash Manasarovar Yatra Revitalizes India-China Ties
China and India are preparing to resume the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra after nearly five years. This pilgrimage, significant for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties. It symbolizes an effort to foster cultural exchanges and heal past tensions resulting from a military standoff.
The long-anticipated resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, a vital cultural excursion for Indian pilgrims, signals a promising development in China-India relations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that preparations are underway to welcome pilgrims back this summer after a five-year hiatus.
The spiritual journey to Mt Kailash and Manasarovar plays a crucial role in the cultural exchange between the nations, allowing Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains to pay homage to sacred sites. Confident in a positive forward direction, the spokesman from the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized the pilgrimage's significance in rekindling bilateral ties.
This initiative coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, underscoring a commitment to resolving past disputes, including military stand-offs. Following recent dialogues between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Yatra symbolizes an essential step toward achieving lasting peace and cooperation.
