Reviving Traditions: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes Amid India-China Thaw
India and China are poised to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights as part of efforts to normalize strained ties. This decision follows their recent troop disengagement in Ladakh. Both nations are working on technical arrangements to restart these activities soon, signaling a broader mending of bilateral relations.
In a significant move to mend strained ties, India and China are set to resume the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flight operations. This development comes in the wake of successful troop disengagements at critical points in the Ladakh region, signaling a thaw in previously frosty relations.
During a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the move, stating that preparations are underway, and a public notice will be issued soon. Talks between technical teams from both nations are ongoing to finalize arrangements for these activities to commence.
The resumption efforts are part of broader strategic dialogues established during high-level meetings between officials from both countries, aiming to foster people-to-people exchanges and stabilize bilateral relations. This renewed engagement follows pivotal meetings in Beijing and the Kazan summit between leaders.
