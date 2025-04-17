Left Menu

Reviving Traditions: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes Amid India-China Thaw

India and China are poised to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights as part of efforts to normalize strained ties. This decision follows their recent troop disengagement in Ladakh. Both nations are working on technical arrangements to restart these activities soon, signaling a broader mending of bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:08 IST
Reviving Traditions: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes Amid India-China Thaw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to mend strained ties, India and China are set to resume the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flight operations. This development comes in the wake of successful troop disengagements at critical points in the Ladakh region, signaling a thaw in previously frosty relations.

During a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the move, stating that preparations are underway, and a public notice will be issued soon. Talks between technical teams from both nations are ongoing to finalize arrangements for these activities to commence.

The resumption efforts are part of broader strategic dialogues established during high-level meetings between officials from both countries, aiming to foster people-to-people exchanges and stabilize bilateral relations. This renewed engagement follows pivotal meetings in Beijing and the Kazan summit between leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025