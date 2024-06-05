Young Leaders Shine in Lok Sabha Elections

In the latest Lok Sabha elections, five young leaders emerged victorious among the 42 candidates who won.

Three are from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and two are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union minister Shantanu Thakur is among the notable young winners. Leading this youthful pack is 36-year-old TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee, re-elected from Diamond Harbour with a staggering margin of 710,930 votes, marking his third consecutive win.

Actor and TMC youth wing chief Saayoni Ghosh also made strides by winning from Jadavpur with a margin of 258,201 votes. Ghosh, 31, joined the TMC before the 2021 assembly polls and had previously contested unsuccessfully from Asansol South. The BJP's Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, aged 39, secured another tenure from Purulia, winning by 17,079 votes.

Additionally, film star and three-time TMC MP Deepak Adhikari, known as Dev, aged 41, clinched his victory from Ghatal with a margin of 182,868 votes. Union minister Shantanu Thakur, also aged 41, won from the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat for the second time, this time with a margin of 73,693 votes. These victories underscore a growing trend of young leaders in Indian politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)