Young Leaders Shine in Lok Sabha Elections

Among the 42 winners of the Lok Sabha elections, five young leaders from the TMC and BJP have made their mark. Notable figures include Abhishek Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Deepak Adhikari, and Shantanu Thakur. All have won by significant margins, highlighting a new wave of leadership.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest Lok Sabha elections, five young leaders emerged victorious among the 42 candidates who won.

Three are from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and two are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union minister Shantanu Thakur is among the notable young winners. Leading this youthful pack is 36-year-old TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee, re-elected from Diamond Harbour with a staggering margin of 710,930 votes, marking his third consecutive win.

Actor and TMC youth wing chief Saayoni Ghosh also made strides by winning from Jadavpur with a margin of 258,201 votes. Ghosh, 31, joined the TMC before the 2021 assembly polls and had previously contested unsuccessfully from Asansol South. The BJP's Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, aged 39, secured another tenure from Purulia, winning by 17,079 votes.

Additionally, film star and three-time TMC MP Deepak Adhikari, known as Dev, aged 41, clinched his victory from Ghatal with a margin of 182,868 votes. Union minister Shantanu Thakur, also aged 41, won from the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat for the second time, this time with a margin of 73,693 votes. These victories underscore a growing trend of young leaders in Indian politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

