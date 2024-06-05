Seven Triumph in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Key Wins and Losses Detailed

Thirteen legislators from Maharashtra stepped into the fray of the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, with seven emerging victorious in a tightly contested battle.

Among the victorious candidates, the Congress party led the way with five wins, while two were from the Shiv Sena faction helmed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Notably, one of the Shiv Sena winners was a state cabinet minister, underscoring the party's significant influence.

The five winning legislators from Congress are Kalyan Kale, Pratibha Dhanorkar, Balwant Wankhede, Varsha Gaikwad, and Praniti Shinde. Representing the ruling Shiv Sena, state minister Sandipan Bhumre and Ravindra Waikar secured their respective victories.

On the flip side, several incumbent legislators met with defeat, including BJP's Ram Satpute and Sudhir Mungantiwar, Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar and Vikas Thakre, Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav, and NCP MLC Shashikant Shinde. Among the notable victories, Congress MLA Kalyan Kale clinched the Jalna seat, ousting incumbent MP and Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve, by an impressive margin of 109,958 votes, marking a significant blow to the BJP's longstanding dominance in the region.

In another crucial outcome, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar lost to Congress MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar in the Chandrapur constituency, a result attributed to Dhanorkar's advantageous positioning following her husband's recent passing, alongside Mungantiwar's reluctant candidacy.

Moving forward, Congress MLA Balwant Wankhede's victory over incumbent MP Navneet Rana in Amravati highlighted internal discord within the BJP. Meanwhile, Congress' Varsha Gaikwad won Mumbai North Central, defeating BJP's Ujjwal Nikam, and Praniti Shinde triumphed in Solapur, overcoming BJP's Ram Satpute.

The elections revealed shifts in power dynamics within Maharashtra's political landscape, underscoring significant wins and losses for major parties, with unpredictable future implications.

