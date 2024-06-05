Hooda Criticizes BJP: Calls for Immediate Elections
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized BJP for its divisive tactics and failing policies. He pointed to the party's declining vote share in Haryana and called for immediate elections. Hooda lauded Congress' electoral gains and blamed BJP for rising unemployment, crime, and corruption in the state.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the BJP on Wednesday, claiming the party's slogans are losing their impact and the public is beginning to see through their tactics.
Hooda accused the BJP of resorting to divisive strategies based on caste and religion, alleging that the party aims to create conflicts rather than address actual issues.
He highlighted Congress' recent gains in Haryana's electoral landscape, where the party increased its vote share significantly against the BJP's declining support.
Hooda also called for immediate elections and commended the voters for rejecting BJP's deceptive strategies.
He criticized the BJP-led state government for its failures in employment, crime, and corruption, and claimed that no significant infrastructure projects have been established under its regime.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Criticizes Modi's Divisive Tactics Amid Election
ANC's Election Fate: CSIR Projects 42% Vote Share
Donald Trump: Navigating Conviction, Public Reaction & Political Strategy
BJP Faces Vote Share Decline Amid Congress and Samajwadi Gains in 2023
South Africa's ANC Faces Significant Vote Share Drop in Recent Election