Hooda Criticizes BJP: Calls for Immediate Elections

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized BJP for its divisive tactics and failing policies. He pointed to the party's declining vote share in Haryana and called for immediate elections. Hooda lauded Congress' electoral gains and blamed BJP for rising unemployment, crime, and corruption in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:31 IST
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the BJP on Wednesday, claiming the party's slogans are losing their impact and the public is beginning to see through their tactics.

Hooda accused the BJP of resorting to divisive strategies based on caste and religion, alleging that the party aims to create conflicts rather than address actual issues.

He highlighted Congress' recent gains in Haryana's electoral landscape, where the party increased its vote share significantly against the BJP's declining support.

Hooda also called for immediate elections and commended the voters for rejecting BJP's deceptive strategies.

He criticized the BJP-led state government for its failures in employment, crime, and corruption, and claimed that no significant infrastructure projects have been established under its regime.

