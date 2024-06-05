Left Menu

Slovakia's Fico Speaks Out After Assassination Attempt

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico made his first public statement since surviving an assassination attempt three weeks ago. In a speech posted on social media, Fico detailed his serious injuries and expressed hope of returning to work by late June or early July. His attacker has been arrested.

Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has spoken publicly for the first time since surviving an assassination attempt three weeks ago.

In a pre-recorded speech shared on his Facebook page ahead of the European Parliament elections, Fico revealed the extent of his injuries and stated, "It will be a small miracle if I return to work in several weeks."

Fico was shot in the abdomen on May 15 while greeting supporters in Handlova, a town about 140 km northeast of Bratislava. His recovery is ongoing, and an assailant has been arrested.

Despite the attack, Fico expressed no hatred towards his assailant, stating, "I forgive him." He aims to resume his duties by late June or early July.

