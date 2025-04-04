Left Menu

European Parliament Bribery Scandal Unveiled

Eight individuals face charges relating to corruption and money laundering connected to alleged bribery incidents at the European Parliament, supposedly benefiting Huawei. The charges were announced by Belgium's public prosecutor following a probe into the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Eight individuals have been charged with corruption, money laundering, and participation in a criminal organization linked to alleged bribery at the European Parliament, Belgium's public prosecutor announced on Friday.

The legal accusations stem from a wide-ranging investigation undertaken by Belgian authorities, which detained multiple individuals suspected of accepting bribes potentially favoring China's telecom giant, Huawei, within the European political realm.

This development follows the prosecutor's earlier revelation on March 13 of detentions tied to suspected bribery activities within the European Union's legislative body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

