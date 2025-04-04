Bribery Scandal Unfolds in European Parliament Tied to Huawei

A major bribery scandal has erupted in the European Parliament, implicating eight individuals in a series of corruption charges primarily linked to Chinese tech giant Huawei. Belgium's public prosecutor confirmed the charges, revealing the intricate connections between commercial lobbying and political influence.

Investigations have been ongoing since March, following the detention of several individuals suspected of bribery for Huawei's benefit. Belgian authorities executed 21 raids across Belgium and Portugal, which led to the request for sealing the offices of two parliamentary assistants. Allegations involve payments and lavish gifts aimed at swaying political decisions.

As Huawei maintains its zero tolerance towards corruption, it pledges to collaborate with investigators to unravel the case. The European Parliament expressed its willingness to cooperate with Belgian authorities. This scandal emerges shortly after the EU's 'Qatargate' saga, underscoring the persistence of corruption issues within the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)