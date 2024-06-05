Ukraine Strikes Inside Russia with US Weapons

In recent developments, Ukraine has deployed U.S.-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia. This marks a significant shift in the conflict, sanctioned under new guidance from President Joe Biden.

The directive, aimed at defending Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, allows limited use of American arms against Russian forces. Notably, certain long-range munitions remain restricted for offensive actions within Russia.

The urgent need for Kyiv's defense was amplified by a delay in U.S. military aid and Western Europe's lagging military production. Meanwhile, U.S. officials, such as White House national security spokesman John Kirby, have refrained from specifying the exact deployment of these weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)