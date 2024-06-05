Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Inside Russia with US Weapons

Ukraine has used American-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia under guidance from President Biden. This move is aimed at defending Kharkiv from intensified Russian attacks. However, there are limitations on the types of weapons used, and delays in US aid and European military production have impacted Ukraine's defense effort.

In recent developments, Ukraine has deployed U.S.-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia. This marks a significant shift in the conflict, sanctioned under new guidance from President Joe Biden.

The directive, aimed at defending Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, allows limited use of American arms against Russian forces. Notably, certain long-range munitions remain restricted for offensive actions within Russia.

The urgent need for Kyiv's defense was amplified by a delay in U.S. military aid and Western Europe's lagging military production. Meanwhile, U.S. officials, such as White House national security spokesman John Kirby, have refrained from specifying the exact deployment of these weapons.

