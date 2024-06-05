Left Menu

"Congress lost one or two seats by a small margin in Rajasthan," says party leader Tika Ram Jully

Rajasthan LoP and Congress leader Tika Ram Jully on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that those who claimed to win all 25 seats in the state must now resign on moral grounds.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:34 IST
"Congress lost one or two seats by a small margin in Rajasthan," says party leader Tika Ram Jully
Rajasthan LoP and Congress leader Tika Ram Jully (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan LoP and Congress leader Tika Ram Jully on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that those who claimed to win all 25 seats in the state must now resign on moral grounds. "We had expected that we would win around 14-15 sets. I still want to say that people in Rajasthan supported us. I had said that we would win more seats than the BJP but we lost one or two seats by a small margin. The people who said that they will win by 25-0 and with a margin of more than 5 lakhs should resign on moral grounds," said Tika Ram Jully.

"The Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government will have to pay for scrapping the policies initiated by the previous Congress-led Rajasthan government," he added further. Crediting everyone for the victory on 11 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, he said, "Congress collectively fought the elections. The people voted for us because they are watching everything and they know everything."

Notably, in Rajasthan, the BJP won 14 out of 25 seats while the Congress managed to secure eight seats. The CPI (M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Bharat Adivasi Party managed to clinch one seat each. The BJP had secured a majority in Rajasthan in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections getting 24 seats while the Congress which got zero seats in 2019 managed to notch up 8 seats this time.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal won the Bikaner seat by a margin of 55,711 votes. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav won from Alwar by a margin of 48,282 votes. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat bagged the Jodhpur seat by 1,15,677 votes. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla won from Kota by 41,974 votes. Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena won from Dausa by 2,37,340 votes, Brijendra Singh Ola--Jhunjhunu by 18,235, Harish Chandra Meena--Tonk Sawai Madhopur by 64,949 and Ummeda Ram Beniwal--Barmer by 1,18,176 votes.

Voting for Rajasthan's 25 seats was concluded in the first and second phases on April 19 and 26 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

