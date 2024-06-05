Stalin Confident in Naidu's Crucial Role for Southern States' Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday voiced his confidence in TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's impending influence in the union government. Stalin emphasized Naidu's advocacy for southern states' rights.

The two leaders met at the New Delhi airport for a brief exchange.

'Met Thiru @ncbn garu, a longtime friend of Thalaivar Kalaignar (Karunanidhi), at Delhi Airport. I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights,' Stalin stated in a post on 'X.'

