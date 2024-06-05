Left Menu

Stalin Confident in Naidu's Crucial Role for Southern States' Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed confidence that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will play a crucial role in the union government, advocating for southern states' rights.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:40 IST
Stalin Confident in Naidu's Crucial Role for Southern States' Rights
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday voiced his confidence in TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's impending influence in the union government. Stalin emphasized Naidu's advocacy for southern states' rights.

The two leaders met at the New Delhi airport for a brief exchange.

'Met Thiru @ncbn garu, a longtime friend of Thalaivar Kalaignar (Karunanidhi), at Delhi Airport. I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights,' Stalin stated in a post on 'X.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024