Stalin Confident in Naidu's Crucial Role for Southern States' Rights
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed confidence that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will play a crucial role in the union government, advocating for southern states' rights.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday voiced his confidence in TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's impending influence in the union government. Stalin emphasized Naidu's advocacy for southern states' rights.
The two leaders met at the New Delhi airport for a brief exchange.
'Met Thiru @ncbn garu, a longtime friend of Thalaivar Kalaignar (Karunanidhi), at Delhi Airport. I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights,' Stalin stated in a post on 'X.'
