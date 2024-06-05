Congress Claims Victory Amidst Manipulated Delimitation in Assam, Predicts CM Sarma's Exit
The Congress party, despite a manipulated delimitation exercise in Assam, retained three MPs and claimed that the countdown to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's exit has started. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the party's vote share nearly doubled to 37.48%, surpassing BJP's 37.43%.
In a significant political development, the Congress party asserted that it successfully navigated a 'manipulated delimitation' in Assam to retain three crucial MP seats. According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, the party's sizable increase in vote share to 37.48%, edging past the BJP's 37.43%, suggests mounting opposition against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Ramesh highlighted the substantial margin by which Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi increased his votes, nearly by 200,000. Despite Chief Minister Sarma's 25 public meetings aimed at defeating Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi, Gogoi triumphed with an impressive margin of over 100,000 votes.
In another landmark victory, Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain defeated AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal in the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat by a record 10,12,476 votes. Ramesh confidently declared, 'Time to go Mukhya Mantri! The countdown to Himanta Biswa Sarma's exit has begun.' The Congress won three out of 14 seats in Assam, while the BJP secured nine and regional parties took two.
