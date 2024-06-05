Dibrugarh Leads Assam's NOTA Battle, Records Highest Votes in Lok Sabha Elections
The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency reported the highest number of NOTA (None of The Above) votes in Assam, polling 32,255 of the total 2,40,301 NOTA votes in the state. In contrast, Karimganj polled the lowest at 2,940. The BJP secured nine seats with its allies winning two and Congress three.
- Country:
- India
In a significant electoral statistic, the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, reported the highest number of NOTA votes in Assam, as revealed by Election Commission data.
Out of the 2,40,301 NOTA votes polled across the state, Dibrugarh alone accounted for a staggering 32,255. The lowest NOTA votes of 2,940 were recorded in Karimganj, from where BJP's Kripanath Malla was re-elected.
The new Kaziranga constituency, represented by BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, saw the second-highest NOTA votes at 24,431, trailed by 23,204 votes in Darrang-Udalguri, where BJP's Dilip Saikia was re-elected. These numbers highlight significant voter sentiment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"What's their hesitation?" Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal urges Election Commission to publish poll-related data
Congress Criticizes Election Commission for Favoring Ruling Party
Chidambaram Slams Election Commission Over Agnipath Criticism Directive
LS Polls: Former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with his wife, exercised his voting rights
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari writes to West Bengal Election Commission on use of non-permanent staff for counting votes