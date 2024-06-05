Left Menu

Dibrugarh Leads Assam's NOTA Battle, Records Highest Votes in Lok Sabha Elections

The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency reported the highest number of NOTA (None of The Above) votes in Assam, polling 32,255 of the total 2,40,301 NOTA votes in the state. In contrast, Karimganj polled the lowest at 2,940. The BJP secured nine seats with its allies winning two and Congress three.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:59 IST
Dibrugarh Leads Assam's NOTA Battle, Records Highest Votes in Lok Sabha Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant electoral statistic, the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, reported the highest number of NOTA votes in Assam, as revealed by Election Commission data.

Out of the 2,40,301 NOTA votes polled across the state, Dibrugarh alone accounted for a staggering 32,255. The lowest NOTA votes of 2,940 were recorded in Karimganj, from where BJP's Kripanath Malla was re-elected.

The new Kaziranga constituency, represented by BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, saw the second-highest NOTA votes at 24,431, trailed by 23,204 votes in Darrang-Udalguri, where BJP's Dilip Saikia was re-elected. These numbers highlight significant voter sentiment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024