Dibrugarh Leads Assam's NOTA Battle, Records Highest Votes in Lok Sabha Elections

In a significant electoral statistic, the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, reported the highest number of NOTA votes in Assam, as revealed by Election Commission data.

Out of the 2,40,301 NOTA votes polled across the state, Dibrugarh alone accounted for a staggering 32,255. The lowest NOTA votes of 2,940 were recorded in Karimganj, from where BJP's Kripanath Malla was re-elected.

The new Kaziranga constituency, represented by BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, saw the second-highest NOTA votes at 24,431, trailed by 23,204 votes in Darrang-Udalguri, where BJP's Dilip Saikia was re-elected. These numbers highlight significant voter sentiment.

