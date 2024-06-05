TMC Sweeps Bengal, Topples Political Veterans

In a surprising turn of political events, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates have emerged victorious, sweeping the West Bengal Lok Sabha elections and toppling several seasoned politicians in the process. Key figures defeated include Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, BJP stalwart Dilip Ghosh, and CPI(M)'s Mohammed Salim.

Chowdhury, who was vying for a sixth consecutive term from Baharampur, suffered a dramatic defeat at the hands of political newcomer Yusuf Pathan. This unexpected result stunned many, underscoring the changing political dynamics in the region.

Similarly, BJP's former state president Dilip Ghosh was vanquished by Kirti Azad, another cricketer-turned-politician running under the TMC banner. Meanwhile, the CPI(M)'s bid to regain ground met with failure, as Mohammed Salim was soundly defeated by TMC's Abu Taher Khan.

