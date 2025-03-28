Left Menu

Tensions Erupt at Mamata Banerjee's Oxford Event Over Investment Claims and Social Issues

During a presentation at Oxford University, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced heated questions from attendees, including Sushil Dokwal of the Overseas Friends of BJP, about investment claims, border concerns, and social issues. The event turned chaotic with public dissent against her leadership and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:59 IST
Member, Overseas Friends of BJP Sushil Dokwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent event at Oxford University's Kellogg College, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee found herself at the center of controversy. Sushil Dokwal, a member of the Overseas Friends of BJP, challenged her claims about new investments in West Bengal, accusing her of making misleading statements about Tata's involvement in the region.

The event, attended by nearly 300 individuals of Indian and Bangladeshi origin, spiraled into chaos as Banerjee was further questioned on the border fence issue between Bangladesh and West Bengal, her response to the RG Kar rape-murder case, and post-poll violence. Dokwal highlighted that Banerjee failed to address key issues and merely deflected blame onto the judiciary and the Indian government.

Amidst angry slogans and pointed accusations, the situation escalated with management calling the police to restore order. BJP leader Amit Malviya later released a video condemning Banerjee and citing widespread anger among the Bengali Hindu diaspora, calling her leadership a disgrace to West Bengal's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

