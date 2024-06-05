"No fear, Government will be formed": Manohar Lal Khattar

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that there is no fear and government will surely be formed. "Government will be formed, there is no fear..." said Khattar after winning from Haryana's Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Taking to X, he wrote, "We weave reality, not dreams, that's why everybody chooses Modi... In the NDA meeting held in New Delhi today, respected Narendra Modi ji was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA. The NDA government under the leadership of Modi, is committed to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers and exploited, deprived and suffering citizens of India." He further highlighted that the NDA government will continue to work to improve the living standards of the people of India for the all-round development of the country by preserving the heritage of India. "The NDA government is committed to fulfilling the resolve of developed India," he added.

Notably, Congress made significant gains in Haryana winning five Lok Sabha seats and giving a setback to the ruling BJP, whose tally was down from 10 to five in the state For the Congress, Kumari Selja (Sirsa) registered a big win while Deepender Singh Hooda bagged the Rohtak seat.

The prominent BJP leaders, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), Union ministers and sitting MPs Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad), were among the notable winners. Haryana went to the polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the 2024 general elections. The voter turnout in Haryana was recorded at 64.80 per cent. (ANI)

