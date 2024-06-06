Putin Issues Stark Warning to Germany Over Ukraine Weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning to Germany, cautioning that the use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets within Russia would be a 'dangerous step' that could severely impair bilateral relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Recently, Germany, in conjunction with the United States, granted authorization for Ukraine to use long-range weapons from their supplies to hit some Russian targets.

This decision, particularly the delivery of German tanks to Ukraine, has reportedly shocked many Russians. 'If missiles are used to target facilities on Russian territory, it will completely ruin Russian-German relations,' Putin declared.

