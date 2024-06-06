Putin Warns Germany: Ukraine's Use of German Weapons Could Ruin Relations

In a stark warning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Ukraine's use of German-supplied weapons against Russian targets would constitute a 'dangerous step' and severely damage relations between Berlin and Moscow. His comments followed Germany's authorization for Ukraine to deploy long-range weapons supplied by Western allies.

Putin remarked that the delivery of German tanks to Ukraine had shocked many Russians, emphasizing that any missile strikes on Russian territory by Ukrainian forces using German-supplied weapons would completely fracture Russian-German relations.

Addressing international journalists during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin also declared that Russian-US relations would remain unchanged, irrespective of whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins the upcoming US presidential election. Additionally, he pointed out that Trump's recent felony conviction resulted from 'internal political struggle' within the US.

