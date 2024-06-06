Left Menu

Putin Warns Germany: Ukraine's Use of German Weapons Could Ruin Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukraine using German-supplied weapons to strike Russia would damage Russian-German relations. During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin answered questions from international journalists, discussing Russia-US relations and the recent felony conviction of Donald Trump. The forum highlighted Russia’s development and the search for investors.

PTI | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:32 IST
Putin Warns Germany: Ukraine's Use of German Weapons Could Ruin Relations
Putin

In a stark warning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Ukraine's use of German-supplied weapons against Russian targets would constitute a 'dangerous step' and severely damage relations between Berlin and Moscow. His comments followed Germany's authorization for Ukraine to deploy long-range weapons supplied by Western allies.

Putin remarked that the delivery of German tanks to Ukraine had shocked many Russians, emphasizing that any missile strikes on Russian territory by Ukrainian forces using German-supplied weapons would completely fracture Russian-German relations.

Addressing international journalists during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin also declared that Russian-US relations would remain unchanged, irrespective of whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins the upcoming US presidential election. Additionally, he pointed out that Trump's recent felony conviction resulted from 'internal political struggle' within the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024